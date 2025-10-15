District Championship clinched

Seven straight for Buccaneer football team

The WEM football team clinched the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA Tournament and also claimed the Mid-South Silver District Championship with a 32-6 win over St. Clair/Mankato Loyola Thursday, Oct. 9 at Mankato.

The Bucs, rated 7th in Class AA, has opened the season with seven straight wins and are three games in front of JWP in the Section and District Standings with one game to play.

WEM hosted Blue Earth Area Wednesday, October 15 in their regular season finale. They will receive a first-round bye in the Section 2AA Tournament and will play their first playoff game Saturday, October 25 in Waterville. Opponent and time yet to be determined.

In the win over the Spartans Thursday night, the Bucs again gained more than 300 yards on offense and limited their opponent to less than 150 yards.

St. Clair/Loyola gained 105 yards rushing on 31 carries and completed 4-of-9 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown late in the first half.

Cole Bartz and Jacob Androli were outstanding on defense, combining for 13 solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles. Bartz had seven solo tackles and five assists and Androli had six solos and six assists. Benjamin Root finished with three solos and two assists. Talen Taylor had three assists and two solos. Ethan Einertson had two solos, two assists and two tackles for loss. Brady Murphy had two solos, two assists, and a tackle for loss.

Emmitt Janda-Jones added two solo tackles. Timonthy Kellstadt and Reed Sammon each added tackles for loss. Tarek Tolzman, Sammon, and Wyatt Janda-Jones each added quarterback sacks. Taylor picked off a pass late in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs scored on their opening drive of the game on a 42-yard pass from Taylor to Androli. Taylor added the twopoint conversion run, giving WEM an 8-0 lead with 8:32 remaining in the first quarter.

To see more on this story pick up the October 16, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.