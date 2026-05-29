Bulldog girls win Section 2A South Sub-Section Championship

With three individual championship and three relay titles, the JWP/WEM girls track and field team pulled away to win the Section 2A, South Sub-Section meet Thursday, May 21 at St. James.

WEM senior Addison Condon won two championships, WEM eighth grader Rachel Mielke won one, and the 400-meter, 800-meter, and 1,600-meter relays each won events, helping the Bulldogs score 116 points.

Second place went to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet with 96. They were followed by Blue e\Earth Area (71.33), St. James-Madelia (67.83), Jackson County Central (65), Maple River (63.5), Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda (52.33), USC (40), NRHEG (38), Windom Area (33), Martin County West/Butterfield-Odin (23), Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (21), and GHEC/T/ML (17).

Condon won the long jump with one of the top 25 distances in the state this spring with a distance of 17-feet, 9 1/4-inches. She also won the triple jump with a distance of 34-feet, 8 1/2-inches.

Mielke continues her winning ways in the 300-meter low hurdles, capturing the title in a time of 47.26. Seventh grader Jacelynn Mulder placed second in a personal best time of 49.65.

The winning 4 x 100-meter relay team...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.