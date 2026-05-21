Bulldog boys place 3rd in Section 2A True Team Meet

WEM junior Gavin Atherton won the Section 2A True Team 200-meter and 400-meter Championships Tuesday, May 5 helping the JWP/ WEM Bulldogs place 3rd among the 14 teams.

Atherton was timed in 22.72 which edged out Oilver Schull of St. Clair (22.75), and Lucas Proehl of Maple River (22.97). Atherton ran the 400-meter dash in 51.51, which was almost a second faster than St. Clair’s Wyatt Lein. Atherton also placed third in the 100-meter dash (11.27).

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet won the boy’s team title with 729 points. Maple River placed second with 705.5 points. JWP/WEM was third with 676 points. The Bulldogs were without senior Grady Grohman and junior Ethan Einterson who were out with injuries. With them, the local squad more than likely would have won the title and advanced to State. They did get a chance to advance when they were entered into a wild card meet, but they finished two spots out of advancement.

Placing second were...

To see more on this story pick up the May 21, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.