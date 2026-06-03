Bulldog boys place 3rd in Section 2A Track & Field Meet

In their first Section 2A Track and Field Meet as a co-op team, the JWP//WEM Bulldogs finished 3rd among 24 entered.

The Bulldogs scored 68 team points finishing behind champion Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet (93.5) and Maple River. The top ten teams included Sibley East (62), St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran (51.75), Mankato Loyola/Cleveland (48), USC (36.75), Minnesota Valley Lutheran (36), Glencoe-Silver Lake (27), and Windom Area (26).

Six athletes placed in the top two in events to punch their tickets to the Class A State Track and Field meet Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Junior Gavin Atherton won a pair of events. He was a repeat champion in the 400-meter dash, finishing with a Section 2A record time of 48.88, well ahead of USC junior Maxwell Schull who was second in 50.15.

He also captured the 200-meter dash championship with a time of 22.41. Oliver Schull of St. Clair placed second in 22.58.

Senior Grady Grohman was one of three athletes to advance to State in the shot put. Grohman placed second with a toss of 50-feet, 11 1/2-inches. Placing first was LCWM-Nicollet senior Drew Turgeon with a toss of 56-feet, 11 1/2-inches. Maple River sophomore Augie Yonkey also advanced with a throw of 50-feet, 7 3/4-inches. Grohman...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.