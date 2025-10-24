Bucs won three league championships

Post-season playoffs begin this week for WEM athletes

WEM student/athletes have had very successful fall seasons in all three sports.

Three of the four teams have won their league and the fourth took second place.

Now the teams are starting post-season playoffs, with all of them competing in Section Tournaments this week and hopefully into next week.

Volleyball

The WEM volleyball team is the No. 4 seed in the Section 2AA Tournament which began Monday, Oct. 20 with the Bucs sweeping No. 13 seed Maple River in three sets.

With the win the Bucs have achieved their 13th season with at least 20 victories.

WEM is currently on a sixmatch win straight and has won nine of their last 10. With the win over Maple River, the Bucs will host either No. 5 seed St. Clair (19-4 overall) Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

With a win in the Thursday match, WEM would play at New Prague Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 5:45 p.m. in the Section 2AA semifinals against probably No. 1 seed and Class AA 7th rated Southwest Christian (14-14).

The Section 2AA Championship is scheduled for Thursday, October 30 at 8 p.m. at St. Peter High School.

Cross Country

The Grizzly boys and girls cross country teams will compete in the Section 2AA Meet Thursday, Oct. 23 at Norwood.

