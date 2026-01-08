Bucs score season-high in two straight games

The WEM girls basketball team scored more than 70 points in a game for only the second and third times this season during a split of two games last week.

The high-water mark for the Bucs was set earlier this year when they scored 74 points in a win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

The Bucs scored a season-high 77 points Tuesday, Dec. 30 in a 91-77 loss to Tri-City United (TCU). Four days later they set a new season-high when they defeated Cleveland, 79-39, Saturday, Jan. 3.

In the win over the Clippers, three players scored in double figures and eight players scored at least four points.

Addison Condon finished with a double double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

Brooklyn Novak scored a career-high 14 points, making 6-of-10 from the field, including making a pair of three-pointers. Kaitlyn LaFrance scored 11 points.

Alenka Jans had six points and six rebounds. Bryella Pope had six points and four rebounds. Alix Velzke had five points and three rebounds. Rachel Mielke scored four points. Robynn Schwichtenberg had five rebounds.

TCU scores season-high in win over Bucs Tri-City United (TCU) exploded for 50 first half points and finished with a 91-77 nonconference win over WEM Tuesday, Dec. 30 in Waterville.

The Titans used their height to their...

