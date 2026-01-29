Bucs nearly pull off upset of JWP

Approximately one month ago, the JWP girls basketball team handed the WEM girls a 70-29 defeat December 16, 2025.

Thirty-four days later the Buccaneers held the Bulldogs to 57 points in a 57-52 win for JWP in Gopher Conference action.

WEM took a 28-21 halftime lead only to see the Bulldogs outscore them 36- 24 in the second half.

WEM limited the Bulldogs to one of their lowest scoring games of the season. They held a 44-35 rebounding advantage and a 16-9 offensive rebounding advantage.

The only statistic which JWP held a decided advantage was they made eight free throws to only two for the Bucs.

The Buccaneer defense has limited three of their last four opponents to 57 points or less.

Seniors Addison Condon, Alenka Jans, and Kaitlyn LaFrance scored 43 of the Bucaneer points.

Condon finished with...

To see more on this story pick up the January 29, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.