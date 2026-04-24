Bucs explode for 36 runs in win over Nicollet

It was a game for the record books Monday, April 20 in Nicollet for the WEM baseball team.

The Bucs scored 21 runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 36- 2, five inning win over the Raiders in a nonconference game.

Every player on the roster got a chance to play. They finished with 22 hits, they walked 20 times, finished with 27 runs batted in, had seven extra base hits, including three triples.

Seventeen players scored runs. 14 players had hits. 14 players had an RBI. 13 players received a walk.

Jacob Androli, Ryder Hughes, Talen Taylor, Parker James, and Brady Murphy each pitched one inning, They allowed only two runs on two hits. Of the 15 outs recorded, 13 were recorded by strike outs. Androli, James, and Murphy each struck out three batters.

The offense was full of hitting stars. Androli was 3-for-3 with five RBI and a run scored. Murphy, James, Brendan Snesrud, Spencer Geisler, Andrew Krenik, and Mason Waugh each had two hits. Jackson Dahl, Noah Lanham, and Krenik each scored three runs.

Hitting doubles were Krenik, Snesrud, Karson Green, and Braxton Keele. Hitting triples were Krenik, Waugh, and Brody Filan. WEM loses third one-run game of season.

For the third time this season, the WEM baseball team dropped a one-run game.

United South Central remained undefeated (4-0) Thursday, April 16 when they scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to pull out an 11-10 win over the Bucs in Gopher Conference action.

WEM scored a season-high...

To see more on this story pick up the April 23, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.