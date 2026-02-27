Bucs end regular season with two wins

The WEM boys basketball team finished its regular season schedule with an 11-15 record after winning their final two games.

The Bucs picked up a 74-52 win over NRHEG Friday, Feb. 20 to end their Gopher Conference season with an 8-6 record and second place finish in the West Division. Monday, Feb. 23 the Bucs picked up their biggest win of the season, defeating Nicollet, 78-61. Nicollet came into the game with a 21-4 record after winning the Valley Conference Championship.

WEM also dropped a pair of games last week. They were defeated Tuesday, February 17, 64-56, by Blue Earth Area (BEA). Two nights later, 11th rated Belle Plaine downed the Bucs, 94-45.

The Bucs will start Section 2AA playoff action Tuesday, March 3 probably at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial or at Blue Earth Area. The quarterfinals will be held Thursday, March 5 at the higher seed. Seeds will be revealed late this week.

In the win over NRHEG, sophomore Cole Bartz scored 35 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had four assists. Senior Talen Taylor added 23 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Senior Jacob Androli had six assists and junior Parker Grams had a season-high 12 rebounds.

The Bucs were outscored 30-21 in the second half of their loss to BEA.

Bartz scored

