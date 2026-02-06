Bucs end losing streak with win over Medford

The month of February started off on a positive note Monday, Feb. 2 for the WEM boys basketball tam.

After losing their last four games, three last week, the Buccaneers scored 54 points in the first half of their 86-53 win over Medford on Senior Night.

Four players scored in double figures, led by sophomore post Cole Bartz who made 13-of-20 from the field, finishing with 26 points and grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds, nine of those were offensive rebounds.

Senior Talen Taylor finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Senior Jacob Androli scored 16 points which included hitting three, three pointers. He also added six assists and five rebounds.

Senior Luke LaFrance scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Senior Carter Berg scored six points and had three assists. Junior Karson Green had four points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The week started Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a 76-70 loss to St. Clair.

Bartz scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Taylor added 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Androli finished with nine points and nine assists. LaFrance grabbed six rebounds and Parker Grams added five rebounds.

Two nights later the top team in the East Division of the Gopher Conference, Triton, handed the Bucs an...

To see more on this story pick up the February 5, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.