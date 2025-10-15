Buccaneers seeded 4th in Section 2AA VB Tourney

After a solid regular season, which ended Tuesday against JWP, the WEM volleyball team has been seeded fourth in the 17-team Section 2AA Tournament.

WEM, 18-8 overall, will host Maple River (6-15) at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 in the Section first round. If they win, they would host either No. 5 seed St. Clair (16-4) or No. 12 seed JWP (10-12).

The Section 2AA semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 28 at New Prague. If WEM advances, they would play at 6 p.m.

Southwest Christian (14-13) is the No. 1 seed. No. 2 seed is Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (20-4). No. 3 seed is Belle Plaine (13-9).

The Bucs defeated Blooming Prairie Tuesday, Oct. 7 by scores of 15-14, 15-14, 25-13.

In this match, Addison Condon finished with 18 kills in 33 attempts and had 11 digs.

Liza Baker had 18 digs and nine kills in 30 attempts.

Greta Velzke had eight kills, Inezsa Pope four kills, and Kyeria Morris three kills.

Robynn Schwichtenberg was 11-of-11 serving and led the team with 24 sets and added 12 digs.

Alenka Jans and Alix Velzke each finished with two ace serves.

The Bucs finished with three wins in four matches at the Edina Tournament Saturday, Oct. 11.

They dropped their opener to Waconia (25-23, 25-23) and finished with wins over Minneapolis Roosevelt (25-20, 23- 25, 15-13), Sejong Academy (25-8, 15-7), and Edina (25-16, 25-12).

Condon led the team with 46 kills and 32 digs.

Baker added...

