Buccaneers fall to two state-rated teams

Throughout the last few years, the WEM volleyball team always tries to bolster their regular season schedule with topnotch teams.

This year has been no different.

Last week the Bucs battled two state-rated teams and despite losing both matches, there were some very positive things which came from these matches.

“I was very proud of our team this week. I thought we battled well and made some important steps forward. That's why we play such a challenging schedule," WEM head coach Crystal Lamont said. “We want our team to face some adversity and be pushed on the court.

Jordan, ranked No. 12 in Class AAA, defeated the Bucs 25-27, 25-16, 25-12, and 25-9 Tuesday, Sept. 23. The victory in set number one was only the third time this season a team has won a set against the Jaguars.

Belle Plaine, ranked No. 8 in Class AA, edged the Bucs 19- 25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-21, and 15-9.

“I thought our first sets against both teams was the best volleyball we played this season. Our defense was tenacious and we were working well together. Offensively we were spreading our shots around and finding multiple ways to score,” Lamont said. “Now the challenge is to be able to continue to do that as the other team makes adjustments. I felt this week helped us learn what it will take to reach our potential and play our best volleyball moving forward.”

In the loss to the Jaguars, senior Addison Condon led the team with 17 digs and 16 kills. Senior Liza Baker added 45 pass receptions, 14 digs, 12 kills, and was 11-of-12 serving with an ace.

Freshman Inezsa Pope had four kills and was...

