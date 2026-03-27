Boys track and field places 2nd

The JWP/WEM boys track and field team placed second Saturday, March 21 in the Gopher Conference Indoor Championship held at MSU-Mankato.

The Bulldogs, who entered into a co-op this spring between JWP and WEM, finished with 77 points to finish behind Triton with 114 points. Following in descending order were NRHEG (70), United South Central/Alden-Conger (68), Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue (54), Hayfield (42), and Medford (30).

Winning the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:46 were the quartet of Teagan Mulder, Wesley Heinz, Wyatt Jans, and Brennan Welvaert.

Individual champions included Ethan Einertson in the triple jump (38-feet, 3-inches), Trey Richards in the...

To see more on this story pick up the March 26, 2026 print edition of the LifeEntperise.