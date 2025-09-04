William "Bill" Howard Mack, 85

William "Bill" Howard Mack, age 85, passed away in his home in St. George, Utah, on September 2, 2025. Bill grew up in Waterville, Minnesota, went to Mankato State then joined the Navy for four years. He then went to Milwaukee School of Engineering to get his bachelors in electrical engineering. He worked for Giddings & Lewis Machine Tool in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Bill retired after 25 years and developed his own consulting business.

He is survived by Diane, his beloved wife of 58 years, his son Douglas, wife Sheree, grandsons Audie, Sutton, and Olin, and daughter Roberta.

He will be entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.