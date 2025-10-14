Sue Annette Holicky, 70

Sue Annette Holicky, age 70, passed peacefully on October 1, 2025, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Sue was born on September 1, 1955, to Loren and Rose (Nahlovsky) Werth of Elysian, MN.

She married Allan Holicky on May 29, 1976, and together they had two sons, Aaron (Anna) Holicky of Le Center and Jesse Holicky of Morristown. Her "third" child was her cherished dog, Augie.

The person she cherished most in this world was her granddaughter, Samantha Rose. When "Sami" was born her whole world shifted. Sue spent every moment she could with her whether it was baking goodies for everyone, car rides, or hanging out. She also loved their Face Time visits when they couldn't be together in person.

Sue will be remembered for her spontaneity, empathy and compassion for others. She always thought of others before herself. She began as a homemaker and later became a home health aide for Le Sueur County for approximately thirty years before retiring in 2021; a profession that suited her perfectly. She loved helping others. Her passion for cooking was legendary and will be missed at future family gatherings. She was quick witted and loved to make people laugh. The stories of her adventures with friends and family will live on for years to come.

Sue is survived by her husband, sons, granddaughter, and sister, Bonnie (Fritz) Cummins of Waterville. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Wayne.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary Catholic Church in Le Center, MN. Sue's family will greet guests at a visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to 1st State Bank of Le Center for Sami's college fund or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.