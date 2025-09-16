Sandra M. Flitter, 79

Sandra M. Flitter, born to Margaret B. and Merrill Carson on September 8, 1945, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2025, at her home in Elysian MN. It was just shy of her 80th birthday. Sandra grew up in Minnesota and graduated with Waseca High School class of 1963.

Sandra was married to the love of her life Ivan T. Flitter of Janesville and they were married for 49 years. Together they shared a devoted partnership marked by kindness, quick wit, quiet strength and unwavering support. They had a true love story.

Sandra and Ivan made their 1st home in California then Arizona before moving back to Minnesota where they built a life filled with love, family and friendship.

Sandra Flitter always worked hard, first doing everything it seemed at our parents restaurant “The King Melody” in Waseca. Sandra also bartended at the Horseshoe Bar and Bardens Bar in Waseca. She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Legion and Eagles. Once Sandra and Ivan moved to California Sandra did the neighborhood watch program, she also was teaching neighborhood children to swim. Sandra and Ivan opened their home fostering children in need. Sometimes all those government agencies just didn’t have room for all those children in need, but Sandra and Ivan always did.

Sandra loved her crafts, she made beautiful Faberge Eggs and Porcelain Dolls. The crafts were complicated, and she did them beautifully. Sandra loved to play cards, and she was very competitive! Boy did we have fun playing!

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Margaret B. Carson and Merrill V. Carson and her nephew Robert Sheehy Jr., her sisters Jean Howell, and Yvonne D’Ambrose and her husband Ivan T. Flitter. Sandra is survived by her stepdaughter Michelle Rousseau and her 3 children Marissa Rousseau and her husband, Seth Alan and baby Daesin, Cassandra Rousseau, her partner Zack and their son Parker and Seath Rousseau, and her 2 sisters Patricia Carson Rhodes and Mary Kay Goettl, Mary’s children Andy Goettl Jr; Christopher Goettl, Jeff Goettl, Matthew Goettl, and Mike Goettl; her nieces Tammy Foels, Tammy’s children Megan Landkammer, Matthew Foels, Mitchell Foels and Debbie Harty; her sons Shaun Harty and Kevin Harty; Sandra’s brother-in-law Robert Sheehy and his wife Marlys Sheehy, Robert Sheehy’s children, Brianna Sheehy and Michael Sheehy, and cousins Larry Walker and Ellen Sackett.

Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 22, 2025, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with lunch to follow at the Frenchman’s.