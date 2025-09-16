Rosemary Lillian Miller, 83, of Dodge Center, MN, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, MN.

Rosemary was born on August 20, 1942, in Faribault, MN, to John and Cyrilla (Evans) Frodl. She graduated from Waterville high school in 1960. On April 24, 1965, she married Lawrence “Larry” Miller at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville, MN. She worked at Waseca Mutual upon graduation and then went on to be the bookkeeper for CCW, the Star Record Newspaper for Byron, Hayfield, and Dodge Center. Following her retirement, she continued to work at the Hubbell House in Mantorville, MN, In-Town Floral and Hardware Hank in Dodge Center, MN. She also worked for Meals on Wheels.

Rosemary was a member of Dodge Center American Legion Post 384, the VFW, and Ladies Quilt Club. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, mowing her lawn, playing cards, sewing, quilting, ceramics, dancing, and tending to her flowers.

Rosemary is survived her loving husband, Lawrence “Larry” Miller of Dodge Center, MN; children, Linda Miller, Nancy Miller, and Kevin Miller all of Austin, MN; brother, Gerald (Georgann) Frodl of Waterville, MN; sister, Janet (Richard) Hench of Bandara, TX; sisters-in-law, Shelley Miller and Margaret (Don) Dugo; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cyrilla Frodl; son, Craig Miller; sister, Betty (Bill) Molva; in-law’s, Albert and Grace Miller; brothers-in-law, Bob (Donna Pittmann) Miller and Roger Miller; and sister-in-law, Audrey (Frances) Cemensky.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 22, 2025, at St. John Baptiste de la Salle Parish, 20 2nd St NE in Dodge Center, MN with Father John Lasuba officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South St. SW in Dodge Center, MN, and one hour prior to her mass at the church on Monday. A private family burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit http://www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com. Czaplewski Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW, Dodge Center, MN, 55927 (507)374-2155. Blessed be her memory.