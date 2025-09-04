Richard LeRoy Prahl, 91

Richard LeRoy Prahl, age 91, of Faribault, formerly of Waterville, died September 2, 2025, at the Owatonna Hospital in Owatonna, Minnesota.

Richard was born in Ida Grove, Iowa, on March 27, 1934, to parents Theodore and Kathleen (Young) Prahl. He attended school through the 8th grade, at which time he stopped to help on the farm. At age 18 he joined the Army where he served two years from 1953-1955 and was stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington. Richard met Dorothy Roma Meyers and they were married at the United Methodist Church in Waterville on January 14, 1956. Together they had four children: Rick, Rod, Rhonda, and Roxanne. They spent the majority of their life in Waterville where they raised their family and did a lot of camping and snowmobiling. Richard loved to hunt, fish, tinker, and do woodworking. Up until the move to Faribault Richard could usually be found working in his workshop fixing or making something. He enjoyed a good auction sale and the local Auctioneers could always count on Richard to help them with getting an opening bid. Richard and Dorothy enjoyed many years as “snowbirds” going to Mesa, Arizona, of which they made many friends and fond memories. Richard worked and retired from Midwest Electric in Mankato. He also worked for Apex Industries and Kamp Dels in Waterville.

Richard is survived by three children, Rod Prahl of Champlin, Rhonda (Fred) Hrdlicka of Pella, IA, and Roxanne (Jeremy) Bibeau of Coon Rapids; five grandchildren, Takara (John) Schomberg of Beresford, SD, Mika Hrdlicka of Boyden, IA, Sierra (Brett) Renaud of Sully, IA, Dakotah Prahl of West Des Moines, IA, and Cheyenne Prahl of Mankato, MN; four great-grandchildren Keziah and Ezri Schomberg, Audrey and Nora Renaud; one sister, Dorothy Ann Mathias of Faribault, MN, and two brothers, Paul (Donna) Prahl of North Mankato, and Marvin (Susan) Prahl of Longmont, CO. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife, Dorothy Prahl; one son, Rick Prahl; one granddaughter, Kayli Hrdlicka; and two siblings, Mary Jane Schwantz and Judy Borst.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 8, 2025 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. Visitation were held two hours prior to the service at the church. Following the service, burial was at Sakatah Cemetery in Waterville.