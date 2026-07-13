Ralph Edward Gregor, 76

Ralph Edward Gregor, age 76, of rural Waterville, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at his home.

Born on November 16, 1949, in Faribault, Minnesota, he was the son of Donald and Delores (Harriman) Gregor.He graduated from Waterville-Elysian High School in 1967 and went on to serve in the US Army from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1971. Following his discharge, Ralph returned home and married Betty Slechta. They later divorced. Ralph retired from Brown Printing Company in Waseca after 30+ years. In his retirement he worked a variety of jobs in the area. He enjoyed working outside as well as traveling with his friend, Joan.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela (John) Groehler of Mankato; one grandson, Cree Groehler; three sisters, Linda Fetchenhier of Elysian, Carol Gregor of Seattle, WA, and Anita Hillstead of Green Bay, WI, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend, Joan Trahan of Faribault. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Larry Fetchenhier and Scott Hillstead.

A private graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.