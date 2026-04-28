Nancy Jo Stoering passed away on April 27, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her journey began in 2014 with a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, followed by breast cancer in 2016, and later metastatic breast cancer in 2025, each faced with remarkable strength and resilience.

The daughter of Clinton “Jack” and Jean (Schlenk) Von Bank, Nancy was born on February 10, 1963, in New Prague. She attended and graduated from school in Le Center, then went on to Austin Vo-Tech, where she earned a degree in cosmetology. She worked as a hairstylist in Le Center and even owned a salon for a short time. She also held positions at several other locations, most recently at Wiste’s and Davis’ Marketplace, both in Waterville.

She married Bruce Stoering on March 30, 1985, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center. The two first crossed paths while she was waitressing at Park Place; sparks flew instantly, and it wasn’t long before they realized the feeling was mutual. They built their life together in the Waterville area, where they raised their daughter, Stephanie. She cherished being a mother to Stephanie, finding deep comfort and joy in their close bond. Nancy was always there for her; offering steady support, unconditional love, and plenty of rides as a devoted “taxi mom.” In recent years, their roles gently shifted, as Stephanie stood faithfully by her mother’s side, surrounding her with the same love and care throughout her cancer journey.

Nancy found great joy in tending to her garden, where she lovingly grew and preserved an abundance of vegetables - her tomatoes being a particular source of pride. She was a gifted cook, known for her comforting homemade soups and her signature stuffing, a must-have at every holiday gathering. She had a special place in her heart for dogs, and over the years her home was filled with many loyal companions. Each one was welcomed as family and loved with unwavering devotion.

She truly came alive in the warmth of summer, embracing the sunshine as she mowed the lawn, cared for her blooming flowers, and watched over the birds in her yard, always making sure they were well fed. Summer also meant time spent fishing alongside her husband, especially during their cherished annual trips to Grand Rapids and Balsam Lake Resort and Campground and Canada. While she treasured those warm-weather traditions, winter’s ice fishing was far less appealing; she much preferred the comfort of staying cozy indoors during the colder months.

Nancy will be remembered as a gentle, uplifting spirit - a true ray of sunshine who always saw life with a “glass half full” perspective. Her warmth touched all who knew her, and her legacy of love will live on in the hearts she leaves behind. She will be dearly and forever loved.

Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Stephanie (Tyler) Schnoor; father, Jack Von Bank; sisters, Sue Krienke, Lori (Mike) Rudenick, and Jayne (Jay) Schneider; sisters-in-law, Linda (Denny) Vee and Lisa (Bill) Klug; brothers-in-law, Bob (Maria) Stoering and Clayton “Buddy” Stoering; her grand-pups, Dixie and Daisy; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Von Bank; parents-in-law, Milo and Gladys Stoering; and niece, Katie Vee.

Nancy’s family will greet guests at a visitation held on Monday, May 4, 2026, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Waterville Chapel of the Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Creation Service.