Marlin “Marlie” Albert Kritzer, 88

Marlin “Marlie” Albert Kritzer, age 88, of Waterville, passed away on Monday, February 2, 2026, at Traditions of Waterville.

Marlie was born on November 3, 1937, in Waterville to Harvey and Esther (Krueger) Kritzer. He attended Waterville High School and graduated with the Class of 1955. Following high school, Marlie honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Marlie was united in marriage on June 26, 1963, to the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Kinniry, at St. Canice Catholic Church in Kilkenny. Together they built a life rooted in hard work, faith, and family, and their love for and dedication to each other was evident to all who knew them.

Marlie worked as a machinist for 44 years with the EF Johnson Company before retiring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, playing cards - especially euchre - and competing in horseshoes. In his earlier years, he gave back to his community through service on the Waterville City Council. Marlie and Pat also loved to dance together, especially the polka.

Marlie also enjoyed spending time with friends, who will remember him for his love of a good time and his laugh, which alone could start a celebration. Above all else, Marlie treasured time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, who brought him immense joy. He was a faithful lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville and a member of the Morristown American Legion.

Marlie is survived by his wife, Pat Kritzer of Waterville; children, Colleen Kritzer of Duluth, Jeff Kritzer (Heidi Larson) of Austin; grandchildren, Alena, Timur, Slava; great-grandchildren, Indigo, Aaliyah; sister-in-law, Harriet Kritzer of Lakeville; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Esther Kritzer; and his brother, Gordon Kritzer.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to service at the church on Friday.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 20, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. Interment will follow at Sakatah Cemetery in Waterville.

