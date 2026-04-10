Larry James Hohnstadt, 81, of Waterville, MN passed away on April 7, 2026.

He was born in Elysian, MN on June 15, 1944 to William and Esther Hohnstadt. Larry spent his youth working on the farm outside of Elysian and enjoying all the life that Lake Francis had to offer. After graduating from Waterville High School in 1962, he obtained his teaching degree from Mankato State University. His first teaching job was in Grey Eagle, MN where he taught Math, Physics, and Chemistry before being hired to do the same in Cleveland, MN. Larry married Catherine Ann Fritz on April 14, 1970, and spent the next 30 years teaching at Cleveland High School alongside a group of teachers who became life-long friends.

Larry had a very impactful life in both education and politics. Outside of teaching, he often served as the union rep for teachers’ negotiations and coached basketball. He served on the Cleveland, MN city council and later was elected mayor. He also held multiple positions within the Le Sueur County DFL and the Waterville Township boards. Larry was called to serve on the Elder Board at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years and in his free time, he enjoyed fishing (particularly in Canada), collecting comic books, playing cards, word games, and mowing his yard when he wasn’t in town having coffee with the crew and solving the world’s problems.

Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cathy, of Waterville and three children, Cedric (Jennie) of Burnsville, MN; Sean (Betsy) of Mounds View, MN; and Sandra of Winona, MN. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Andrew Swierczek, Anna, Grace, and Kaitlyn; siblings Carl (Joan) Hohnstadt, Cleone Pritchard, Stanley (Jeani) Hohnstadt and Cora Hohnstadt. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brothers Myron, Howard, Roger, and Wallace.

Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. Interment will follow at Sakatah Cemetery in Waterville. Following the graveside service a luncheon will be held in the church basement.

DSOFuneral.com