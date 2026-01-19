Kimberly Schwenke-Cram, 59, Madison, SD, passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, on Saturday, January 10, 2026 after battling pneumonia, blood clots, and Valley Fever.

A Celebration of Life for Kim will be from 5 - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at Victory Life Church, (701 E 60th St North, Sioux Falls, SD) with a short time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.

Kimberly Sue Thomas was born July 10, 1966, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Charles and Betty Jean (Tincher) Thomas. Kim graduated from Lewiston Consolidated Schools in 1984. Kim was married to Roger Cram on September 29, 2012, in Madison, South Dakota. Kim had one son, Dylan Bludorn, who lives with his wife, Brooklynn Bludorn, in Mesa, AZ.

Kim always prided herself as being a self-made single mother most of her life. Kim was vice-president of two different title companies, a mortgage loan officer, and had an insurance agency during her professional career. She especially loved working with her Medicare insurance clients. She also owned multiple rentals and a mobile home park. Kim was proud to have been a Chamber Ambassador for the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce when she lived in Sioux Falls, SD.

Kim was always full of life, laughing, and having fun. Everyone knew her in a short time because she would walk up to total strangers and say “Hi, I’m Kim." Kim lived on Lake Madison and enjoyed boating, four wheeling in the Black Hills, scrapbooking, and was looking forward to traveling in her fifth wheel camper. She liked to spend time at the beach in Mexico and travel to Arizona to see her son and daughter-in-law and was planning to spend the winters there after working hard all of her life.

Survivors include husband, Roger Cram; son, Dylan (Brooklynn) Bludorn; brother, Gregg (Linda) Thomas; sister Julie (Todd) Bowhay, and sister Chris Thomas; sister-in-law, Sherry Thomas, sister-in-law, Louise (Bob) Flom, brother-in-law, Melvin (Kay) Cram, brother-in-law, Ralph (Jean) Cram, sister-in-law, Roxanne (Mike) LeFever; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty Jean (Tincher) Thomas; brother, Scott Thomas; and parents-in-law, Roland and Faith Cram.