Jeffrey Lloyd “Wags” Wagner, 70

Jeffrey Lloyd “Wags” Wagner, age 70, of Elysian, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his home on November 26, 2025.

Jeff was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on September 24, 1955, to Irvin and Norma Jean Wagner. He went to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School in Galesville, Wisconsin, and graduated in 1973. He then continued his education at Winona State University getting his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. He arrived in Waterville for his first teaching job in 1979, with his professional career spanning 37 years until his retirement in 2017.

Jeff was a pillar of his community. Besides more than half his existence being filled with teaching, he dedicated so many years of his life coaching area youth and young adults. He was the Head Varsity Basketball Coach for 29 years, and also served as the Head Girls Softball Coach for 5 years. In different capacities, he was also the Varsity Defensive Football Coordinator for 29 years, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach and Assistant Girls Softball Coach. He has umped more baseball and softball games than can even be counted, along with reffing hundreds of basketball and football games for all ages. He played baseball and softball for years and more recently took up golf. But his most recent passion was coaching his granddaughter, Penelope’s, 5th grade basketball team. His legacy lives on in every person he taught, coached and inspired.

Jeff was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, never missing a game. He had a competitive spirit that shone through every aspect of his life. Sports ran through his veins. But even more than that, his heart was filled by his family. His eyes lit up when he talked about his grandkids. He was a selfless, compassionate, kind man who loved fiercely. His infectious smile, goofy jokes, servant heart and determined spirit have impacted us all. He will be missed by so many, and never ever forgotten.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Beth; his son, Cody Wagner (Abbie), La Crosse, WI; his stepchildren, Briana Hoisington (Luke), Waterville, MN, Brandon Rodriguez (Sarah), Waseca, MN, Griffin Hebel (Mikenzi), Liberty, TN, Tyler Hebel (Erica), Belvidere, IL; and his grandchildren, Teague, Raine, Penelope, Maclen, Keegan, Hadley, Harper, Dakotah, Truitt, Beckette, Maddox, Zoey, Asher; his brothers, Don Wagner (Marla), Holmen, WI, Mark Wagner (Nancy), Galesville, WI; his brother-in-law, Chuck Leen (Lisa), Sauk Centre, MN; his nieces and nephews, Kayla, Tim, Nick, Lexi, Nick (Laura) and Andrew; his great-nephew, Max; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Irvin Wagner; his mother, Jeannie Wagner; his grandchildren, Cohen and Calla Hoisington, and Stormy Rodriguez; and his niece, Korene Wagner.

Visitation for Jeff will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the First Baptist Church in Waterville, Minnesota. A private family burial will be held at White Pine Cemetery in Hertel, Wisconsin at a later date.