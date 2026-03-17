Hilda “Lou” L. Nutter, 86

Hilda “Lou” L. Nutter, age 86, of Elysian, MN, died peacefully Friday, March 6, 2026.

A Private Family Service will be held with interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Elysian, MN. Mankato Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Hilda Louise “Lou” was born July 29, 1939, to Rev. Kurt A.W. and Louise L. (Plapp) Koehler in Rock Island, IL. She graduated in 1958 from high school in Rock Island. Lou attended Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN, and then Bethany College, Mankato, where she received an Associate in Art degree. She continued her education at Mankato State College earning a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics.

She started teaching Home Economics in Pine Island, MN. While teaching in Pine Island, Lou met Lowell J. Nutter, a fellow teacher. They were married on May 30, 1964, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Marysburg.

Lou and Lowell lived in Austin, MN, while Lowell worked at the Hormel Institute. They then moved to Elysian where Lowell co-founded Nu-Chek-Prep, Inc.

A lifelong artist, Lou worked in many mediums and ran a ceramics business from her home. She enjoyed creating art in porcelain china painting, decorating eggs, stained glass, jewelry making, gemology, and Dresden-style lace drape doll making.

Lou’s talent of decorating eggs came to light in 2003. She was commissioned to create the State of Minnesota’s Easter Egg for inclusion in the 2003 Easter Egg Collection in Washington DC. The “Superior Agate” design she chose to make included intricate beading and rhinestones, with a small perfume bottle on the inside. They were on display at the White House through Easter, then stored for future showing at a Presidential Library. Her family made the trip to tour the White House and see the egg on display.

Lou and Lowell loved to travel and visited many places in the world to see art, people, and different cultures. They spent winters in Arizona where they savored the art and culture of the southwest. Lou loved to entertain, using her meticulous attention to detail, making each time an event!

An active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Elysian, Lou loved reading, learning, and researching genealogy. Her creativity, curiosity, and generous spirit brought joy to many that she shared with and will be remembered by all who knew her. We were certainly blessed because of her.

Lou is survived by her two children; daughter, Christina Dumitrache of Mankato; son, Brian (Pamela) Nutter of Elysian; five grandchildren, Trenton Dumitrache, Payton (Brendon) Trump, Ethan, Brady, and Jake Nutter; nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.

Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell in 2018; and her brother, Kurt (Lynn) Koehler.