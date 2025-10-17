Emerson R. Cheever, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2025 after a short illness.

He was born at his grandparents house in Chittamo, Washburn County, WI, to Dan & Edna Cheever on October 31, 1938. He graduated from Solon Springs High School in 1957 & joined the MN Air National Guard out of Duluth.

He met Arlene Simon at a house party in Superior and they were married in 1960. They lived a short time in Two Harbors, moving to Minneapolis & Waterville, MN, ultimately residing in the Tacoma, WA, area for 35 years.

He was a long time employee of Crown, Cork & Seal in Faribault, MN, and the US Postal Service in both Minneapolis and Auburn, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, parents, brother Walter & sisters Doris & Joyce. He is survived by his sons Charles (Cathy), Hansville, WA, Kenneth (Lisa), River Falls, WI, Glenn, Auburn, WA & daughter Ann (Dave) Cameron, Tacoma, WA. Also survived by grandchildren Jessica Cheever, Nagoya, Japan, Greg Cheever, Soldotna, Alaska, Emily (Becca) Ritz, Woodbury, MN, & Abigail Cheever, Hansville, WA; his brother Larry in Chicago & sister Estrella Cheever, Eagan.

Funeral will be held November 7, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Rush River Lutheran Church, N8623 County Road Y, River Falls, WI, 54022 and burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Solon Springs, WI, November 8, 2025.