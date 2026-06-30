Dorothy Esther Zellmer, 97

Dorothy Esther Zellmer, age 97, of Waseca, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2026, at Colony Court in Waseca.

Born on February 25, 1929, she was the daughter of Alvin and Minnie (Meyer) Richter. She was raised in Kilkenny and attended and graduated from Waterville Schools. After graduating, she began working. While employed at the local café, she met Gordon Zellmer when he stopped in for an ice cream cone. The two were married on September 5, 1948, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kilkenny.

Dorothy and Gordon made their home in rural Waterville, where they raised their family. Dorothy devoted herself to caring for their home and family as they welcomed two children, Linda and Richard. In 2017, Dorothy and Gordon moved from the farm to Colony Court in Waseca, MN.

Strong in her faith and dedicated to her church, Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kilkenny. She generously gave her time as a member of the church choir and the ladies aid group, faithfully serving her church community for many years. After the church in Kilkenny closed, she became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed browsing cookbooks and exploring the many different ingredients and recipes she came across.

Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Linda (Bob) Joseph of Waterville and Richard (LuAnn) Zellmer of Waseca; grandchildren, Craig, Eric, and Amy; great-grandchildren, Maria, Mason (Christine), and Jaylin; along with nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon in 2018; brother, Bob; and sister, Eleanor in childhood.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca; Rev. Michael Grannis will officiate. Dorothy’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Sabre Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Kilkenny.