Deanna R. Hagger, 73

Deanna R. Hagger, age 73, of Le Sueur, died on Friday, September 26, 2025, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m, Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Lunch to follow service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Blue Earth, MN.

Deanna was born and raised on a farm near Elysian, Minnesota, to Robert and Lucille (Thommes) Wesley. She graduated from Waterville-Elysian High School in 1970 and went on to attend the College of St. Benedict and Mankato State College.

Dee then became a legal secretary for the law firm of Frundt, Frundt and Johnson in Blue Earth. While in Blue Earth she bought a used 1968 Pontiac Tempest that was a recent trade-in for a new Pontiac. A few months later at a social gathering she met the former owner of her car. It was Blue Earth native Jonathan Hagger. They became fast friends and were married on June 12, 1976, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Blue Earth and settled in Le Sueur where Jon was employed by the Green Giant Company

Dee worked for many years for the Green Giant International Division, where she was a dedicated and valued employee until her retirement from General Mills in 2014. After retiring, she discovered a love for quilting. What began as a hobby quickly became a passion, and she cherished the time spent on quilting trips with her beloved sister, Nancy.

She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, and friend, and always looked forward to family get-togethers, moments that brought her the most joy. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the loving presence of her many cats over the years, each one dearly loved.

Dee is survived by her husband Jon of Le Sueur; siblings, Kevin (Linda) Wesley of Waterville, MN, Nancy (Dennis) Ewert of Janesville, MN, and Jeff Wesley of North Mankato, MN; siblings-in-law, Melissa (Paul) Kallenbach of Johnston, IA; nieces and nephews, Stephen and Christopher Kallenbach, Kyle, Ryan and Laura Wesley, and Molly Wesley Peterson. She is also survived by their cat Dexter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille Wesley.