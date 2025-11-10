Christopher Thomas Short, 49

Christopher Thomas Short, age 49, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Born on March 19, 1976, in New Prague, Chris was the beloved son of Thomas and Juilee (Larson) Short. He grew up in Elysian and attended Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1994. He went on to earn a degree in Marketing from Winona State University in 1998, where he made lifelong friends.

Chris began his professional career in Pella, Iowa, working as a marketing specialist for Pella Windows. He was later transferred to the Minneapolis area, where he continued his work in sales. With entrepreneurial spirit and determination, Chris launched his own remodeling business, which he operated for many years before transitioning into real estate. He found great joy in managing short-term rentals and operating VRBO properties.

In 2004, Chris was united in marriage to Kimi Connors, and together they were blessed with two daughters, Lauren Josephine Short (19) and Sophie Jayne Short (12), who were the greatest joys of his life. Chris was a proud and devoted father, deeply involved in their lives. He loved watching them pursue their passions—competing in dance, gymnastics, and cheer—and celebrated their achievements in school. His competitive spirit shone through in the countless games of Uno and Monopoly he played with them, always filled with laughter and love. Chris also passed down his love for the Minnesota Vikings, teaching the girls the Skol Vikings Fight Song at an early age. He never missed an opportunity to show his Purple Pride, no matter how well the team was doing. His enthusiasm for the game was infectious, and it became another cherished tradition in their home.

Though Chris and Kimi later divorced, his love for his daughters remained unwavering. On October 14, 2023, he married the love of his life, Kristine Miller, in Prior Lake. Together, they embraced life fully—sharing laughter, travel, and cherished family moments.

Chris was a mover and a shaker, known for his vibrant personality and ability to connect with people of all ages. He was outgoing, empathetic, and always willing to lend a helping hand. A true people person, Chris could strike up a conversation with anyone, from toddlers to seniors. He enjoyed golfing, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, hunting in his younger years, and traveling—especially to Cancun. He was also an avid collector of sports cards, a hobby that brought him great joy.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Kris of Prior Lake; daughters, Lauren and Sophie Short; parents, Thomas and Juilee Short of Elysian; siblings, Kyle (Rachel) Short of Elysian and Jennifer (Kyle) Friesen of Eden Prairie; father-in-law, Jerry Miller of Kilkenny; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gorden and Geraldine (Bartle) Larson and William and Jayne (Hardegger) Short; and his mother-in-law, Linda (Seibel) Miller.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elysian, with Fr. Andrew Stueve officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian.