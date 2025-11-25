Christopher Lee "Chris" Walczak, 54

Christopher Lee "Chris" Walczak, age 54, of Rosemount, passed away November 19, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Born on September 16, 1971, in Edina, Minnesota. Chris lived a life marked by deep passion, unwavering loyalty, and a profound belief in the value of human connection.

Chris grew up in Minnesota and Colorado, attending schools in Minneapolis and Eden Prairie before graduating from high school in Rosemount, MN in 1990. He continued his education at Inver Hills Community College, earning an Associate in Science degree, and later attended Dakota County Technical College to pursue his interest in automotive mechanics.

Following high school, Chris proudly served his country in the United States Army from November 1990 to April 1993. He completed basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky in 1991 and was stationed for a year in Korea as a mechanic on Bradley Fighting Systems. Upon returning stateside, he completed his service at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Chris dedicated most of his adult life to the automotive industry, working as both a mechanic and service writer for various companies. His hands-on skill and mechanical knowledge were matched by his ability to connect with people - traits that made him a valued colleague and friend throughout his career.

From an early age, Chris embraced sports and outdoor activities. He played baseball and football starting in second grade and later developed a love for bowling, darts, and playing Dungeons & Dragons with friends. Fishing held a special place in his heart - especially trips to Canada and Wisconsin to fish with his grandpa Hoefs along the river near the family farm. Deer hunting with his dad, Uncle Kim, and friend Dan also brought him great joy.

One of the most meaningful chapters of Chris's life began when he joined the Shakopee Jaycees over two decades ago. He found purpose and camaraderie through their fundraising efforts - particularly during the Renaissance Festival. It was here that Chris found not only joy but also a way to include his children in something he deeply loved. Many weekends were spent camping at the festival grounds, sharing stories and forging lifelong friendships.

Chris is survived by his loving parents, Terry and Kathleen Walczak of Rosemount, MN; daughters, Elizabeth (Dillion) Bybee of Waterville, MN, and Samantha (Matthew) Filipek of Ashland, WI; sons, John (Kristen) Hinz of Titonka, IA and Shane Walczak of Rosemount, MN. He was a proud grandfather to Jackson, Parker, and Derrick Bybee of Waterville, MN and Caleb Hinz of Titonka, IA.

He is also remembered by his brother, Jeremy (Keri) Walczak of Lakeville, MN; nieces, Josie and Campbelle Walczak; nephews, Bennett and Parker Walczak, all of Lakeville, MN. His extended family includes uncles, Stanley (Carolyn Senty) Walczak, Kim Walczak, Kenneth J. Hoefs; aunts, Karol (Richard) O'Brien and Karen Matson; as well as many cousins who shared in his life's journey. Special friends, Tanya (Dan) Jarosch and Dan (Sara) Zirbes were among those he held close to his heart.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stanley and Selma (Purintun) Walczak and Kenneth and Betty (Wilke) Hoefs of Chetek, WI; uncle, Allen (Karen) Matson of Cameron, WI; and aunt, Tracy (Kim) Walczak of Rice Lake, WI.

In the heartfelt words of his daughter, Elizabeth: "My dad was a stubborn, strong-willed, and deeply passionate man. He cared with his whole heart and when he loved you, he loved you like family. If you were his friend, he stood beside you. He would defend you, lift you up, and remind you of your worth."

Chris believed that the greatest treasures on earth are found in people - their personalities, their stories, their hearts. He accepted everyone as they were and lived by the beliefs that service to humanity is the best work of life. His legacy lives on not only through his biological children but also through those he mentored and treated as his own - individuals whose lives he helped shape with strength and compassion.

His children carry forward the qualities he instilled in them: strength, confidence, passion - and yes - stubbornness. In them lives the spirit of a man who helped build leaders. May Christopher's memory bring comfort to all who knew him and continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Starkson Family ~ Anderson Chapel, 14850 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, Minnesota with a visitation one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. Interment will take after service at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Assembly Area #3, 7601 34th Ave. S. Lunch will be provided following the interment at Fred Babcock VFW Post #5555, 6715 Lake Shore Drive S., Richfield, MN.

Arrangements by Starkson Family ~ Anderson Chapel of Apple Valley