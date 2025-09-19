Cecil Harris Madson, 100

Cecil Harris Madson, fondly known as Harris, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2025, at the age of 100, at the Methodist Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Rochester, MN, following a brief illness. He was born on August 16, 1925, in Nunda Township.

Harris lived a life marked by dedication to family, community, and his work. A proud graduate of Emmons High School, Class of 1944, he went on to serve his country honorably in the Army, as a World War II veteran from 1945 to 1946.



Harris found his calling as a mechanic working for 12 years at Knudtson Olean in Emmons, MN, and later dedicating 18 years to Dairyland Power Co-op in Twin Lakes, MN. His talents extended beyond his profession; Harris was a skilled handyman who could fix anything and took great pride in maintaining his home and garden.



Harris was a devoted son and uncle. Harris lived with and cared for his mother, Myrtle, until her death at age 96. Harris cherished spending time with his nieces, great-nieces and great-nephew. His love for travel took him on an Honor Flight to Washington DC, a memorable family trip to Norway, and journeys to Glacier National Park, Germany, the Panama Canal, and the World War II Museum in New Orleans. He also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and northern Minnesota with friends, and cheering on the Twins at baseball games with the Senior Citizens of Emmons.



For over 25 years, Harris loved his lake home in Waterville, MN. He enjoyed the tranquility of living by the lake, boating, fishing, watching wildlife, and the activities on the lake.



Harris is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Myrtle Madson, his brother Marlin Madson, his sister Betty Casebolt, and his brother-in-law Gary Casebolt. He is survived by his nieces, Vicki Linde (Jerry), Marla Casebolt, and Gayle Baalson (Bradley), as well as his great-nieces Melanie Linde and Kiersten Baalson, and his great-nephew Jacob Baalson.



The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Meadows in Albert Lea for their compassionate care during Harris's final weeks. He lived independently until July 24, 2025, and was a longtime member of the Lime Creek Church and Emmons Lutheran Church.



Services to celebrate Harris' life were held on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Emmons Lutheran Church in Emmons, MN. Visitation preceded the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial followed at Lime Creek Cemetery.