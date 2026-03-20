Carrie Ann Ferch, of Waldorf, MN, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on March 7, 1971, in Faribault, MN, she was the daughter of Theresa and Gordon Ferch. She was raised in Kilkenny and attended and graduated from Waterville-Elysian School in 1989. Following her graduation, she went to further her education at South Central College in Mankato and earned her associate degree in accounting. Carrie held several accounting roles before deciding to return to college to pursue a degree in nursing. While in nursing school, she faced her first cancer diagnosis, in 2012, an experience that reshaped her path and ultimately led her to step away from her studies, as she later reflected, “until cancer got the best of me. In 2000, Carrie joined the Waldorf Fire Department, completing Firefighter I and II training and serving faithfully for many years. She also brought that same dedication to her role on the Waldorf City Council, where she served with care and devotion. Carrie’s cancer journey led to a hard-won remission in 2012 that lasted eight years, before the disease reappeared in 2020. Carrie never let cancer define her; even knowing her journey would one day lead her to heaven’s gates, she embraced each moment with strength and laughter, sustained by her unwavering faith that Jesus would be her Savior.

Carrie had a vibrant love for life and a playful spirit, always ready with a joke and an easy laugh; one so full and infectious it seemed to linger in the air long after she had left the room. Her love for travel began in childhood, sparked by family camping trips that nurtured her sense of adventure. Over the years, she went on to explore destinations across the globe - from Ireland and Greenland to Spain and Italy - with Japan holding a special place in her heart as her favorite. Closer to home, she cherished taking her niece and nephew on trips throughout the United States, and her passion for NASCAR allowed her to visit race tracks with her family, combining her love of adventure with the thrill of the sport.

Carrie was a devoted fan of the Minnesota Wild and loved the thrill of professional hockey, but nothing brought her more joy than cheering from the stands as she watched her niece take the ice. In her downtime, she enjoyed the simple pleasures of diamond painting and cross-stitch, and she had a sweet tooth that made anything chocolate an instant favorite.

Carrie’s heart was full of love for her family, treasuring every shared moment, and she carried that same warmth and devotion into her friendships, forming bonds so deep that many of those she held close became like family to her.

Carrie will be lovingly remembered by her parents, sister, Angie (Scott Peterson) Ferch, niece, Danielle (Willie Compton) Dahms and their children, Kayleigh, Everlee and Olivia; nephew, Tylor (Danielle David) Wehr and their son, Colton, along with Baby Wehr due in May; Godmother, Linda Kongsjord; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her pup, Blueberry. She is also survived by cherished friends; “Mamma Goose” Judy Jacobs, The Waldorf Fire Department and Rescue Team, Jay Dulas, Brad Milbrath, Monica (Chad) Schutrop and their family, Sam Morgan, along with numerous other friends.

Carrie was preceded in death by her grandparents Ferch, grandparents Hinderscheit; close friend, Aaron Bartelt; dog, Chaos; along with extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Waldorf. Carrie’s family will greet guests at a visitation held on Monday, March 23, 2026, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., with a small service to share memories that will begin at 6:45 p.m., at the Waldorf Community Center and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Sabre Lake Cemetery at a later date. Carrie’s family would also like to ask those attending to wear the color pink in her honor.