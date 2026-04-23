Bernadine “Bernie” Carla Morris, 64

Bernadine “Bernie” Carla Morris, age 64, of Mankato, died on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at MCHS in Mankato.

Bernadine was born on October 14, 1961, in Mankato, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Bernard and Yvonne (Williams) Morris. Bernadine worked at the former DAC in Waterville doing various jobs throughout the community. Bernadine moved to Mankato and most recently lived at the Harry Meyering Center group home and most recently attended MRCI/EASE. Bernadine enjoyed spending time with family visiting, sitting outside, going for walks, watching TV, and watching races.

She is survived by her siblings, Berry “Rick” (Genie) Kendall of Waterville, Bernard “Skip” Morris Jr. of Waterville, Bruce “Butch” Morris of Truman, Brian (Colleen) Morris of Waterville, Gary “Rocky” Mertins of Morristown, Gayla (Mike) Bartelt of Kilkenny, and LaVonne (LeRoy) Boettcher of Janesville. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sandy Kendall of Waterville and Shirley Morris of Waseca; many nieces and nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Walter Mertins; siblings, Byron “Buzz” Kendall, Bradley “Bingo” Morris, Bonnie Morris, and Walter “Butch” Mertins; and nephew, Tracy Morris.

Bernadine gave the gift of life through organ donation, becoming a hero to those in need.

Visitation for Bernie will be on Friday, May 1, 2026, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation. A prayer service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery in North Morristown.