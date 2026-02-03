Arnold Peterson, 98

Arnold Peterson, of Waterville, MN, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2026, at the age of 98.

Born in Nashua, Iowa on June 1, 1927, to Byron and Doris (Funk) Peterson, he was raised on the farm with two sisters and one brother. After graduating high school, he worked several jobs locally and married Ann Flint on September 11, 1946. He moved to the Flint homestead west of Nashua where he farmed for 20 years raising hogs, sheep and milking cows. In 1971, the family moved to Arizona City, Arizona. Over the next twenty years, he worked several jobs using his carpentry and building skills in home building, remodeling and copper mine framing. He retired from a metal recycling plant in 1992.

The family moved to Casa Grande, AZ, in 1978, where Dad was active with hobbies, the Methodist Church, bike riding and rental properties. In retirement, he would ride up to 40 miles per day stopping along the way to pick up whatever might be on the roadway. He found many interesting tools, clothing and even a revolver that he turned in to the police. When family from Minnesota would visit, he would always make time and plan sightseeing trips throughout Arizona. He was always building something in his workshop. He made many kids toys including doll beds, stools, chairs, and rocking horses. He built shadow boxes and display cabinets for his tractor and knife collections. One of his favorite items was religious crosses which he made by the 100’s and donated to family members, friends and many churches and organizations. He set an example for contributing to others. His humor and compassion for others will be greatly missed.

Arnold is survived by his children, Allen (Carol) Peterson, Adela (Bill) Scherer, Arlene (Don) Wetzel, Aaron Peterson and Alden (Denise) Peterson. In addition, Arnold’s legacy includes sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Flint) Peterson; daughters, Annette (Scott) Messenger, Alice Peterson; son, Adrian (Nancy) Peterson; parents, Byron and Doris (Funk) Peterson; sisters, Ruth Peterson, Marion Shepard; and brother, Don Peterson.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Waterville Evangelical United Methodist Church, 319 Main St., Waterville, MN 56096. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Nashua, Iowa, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts or memorials are preferred to a church of your choice or to the Waterville Methodist Church.

A word of gratitude goes out to the staff at Traditions of Waterville for their love and care for Dad during his stay there and especially his final days. Their compassion is deeply appreciated.

