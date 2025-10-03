Ardis Martha Ely, 78

Ardis Martha Ely, age 78, of Cleveland, Minnesota passed away on September 30, 2025, at her home.



Ardis was born on September 15, 1947, in Elysian Township and is the daughter of Ortwin and Marie (Wendt) Roemhildt. As a child she attended Bell Church School and later Waterville school. Following her education, she held various factory jobs before discovering her true calling as a caretaker for family and friends.



On February 3, 1979, she was wed to Willis Ely at the Church of Christ in Cleveland. Family meant a great deal to Ardis, and she took joy in hosting Fourth of July gatherings at their home. Ardis had a passion for card games, especially 31, and often hosted lively card parties. In recent years, she found enjoyment in playing solitaire. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, beadwork, painting, and riding snowmobile. Ardis was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Cleveland, where she enjoyed staying active in the women’s groups. Becoming a grandmother was one of her greatest joys. She loved hosting all of her grandchildren at her lake home for a week each summer, creating lasting memories together.



Ardis will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Jane Molderhauer, Caroline Krueger, and Orville Roemhildt; sisters-in-law, Carol Roemhildt and Elsie Ely; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; step-children, Robert Ely, Kathy O’Brien, Mickey (Cliff) Wollschlager, Tim (Brenda) Ely, Mike (Selena) Ely; step-daughter-in-law, Germaine Ely; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Willis in 1994; parents; siblings, Arnola (Frank) Studnicka, Ruth (Ervin) Davis, Raymond in infancy, Harold Roemhildt, Grant Roemhildt, Alfred Roemhildt, Clare Roemhildt, Gordon Roemhildt, and Earl Roemhildt; step-son, Tom Ely; step-son-in-law, Mike O’Brien; sisters-in-law, Mavis (Roger) O’Malley, Lola (Vernon) Noris, Mildred (Kenneth) Grice, Marion (Ruben) Nyberg; brothers-in-law, Bud Ely and Harry (Alice) Ely; and her special cat, Boots.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Cleveland, Minnesota, Pastor Rob Perry will officiate. Ardis' family will greet guests at a visitation held from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will take place at Savidge Lake Cemetery.

