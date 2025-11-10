Agnes Rose Kniefel, 90

Agnes Rose Kniefel, age 90, of Waterville, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.

Agnes was born on January 5, 1935, in Owatonna, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Bartosch) Kniefel. She spent her early years in the Owatonna area before the family moved to Waterville. Agnes graduated from Waterville Public Schools in 1953.

Agnes dedicated her career to service, known for her friendly demeanor and bright smile. She worked as a beloved waitress at Sprenglers Café in Waterville and later held a position in Mankato.

Agnes was adored by many for her genuine kindness and beautiful smile. Her heart was always focused on others; she was constantly concerned about their well-being and needs. She found great joy in the simple things: gathering with friends and family, working on crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, and listening to country music. She was also an accomplished seamstress, enjoying sewing, and had a talent for gardening.

Agnes is survived by her devoted sister, Jeanette Kniefel Lennon of Owatonna. She will be dearly missed by her loving nieces and nephews: Karen (Chris) Lennon Mar of Wichita, Kathy Kniefel of Bloomington, MN, Terese Kniefel Libby of Fort Myers, FL, Kris Kniefel of Minnetonka, and Kevin (Colette) Kniefel of Bentonville, AR. She is also survived by many cherished great-nieces and great-nephews.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Frank Kniefel; her brothers, Ben Kniefel and Richard Kniefel; sister-in-law, Ann Morgan Kniefel; and brother-in-law, Darrell Lennon.

A Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 506 Common St., Waterville. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville. A luncheon and further celebration of Agnes’s life will immediately follow the burial in the church reception hall.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.

Please feel welcome to share a memory of Agnes with her family on the funeral home’s website: www.dsofuneral.com.

The family would especially like to thank the staff at Three Links Care Center and the Minnesota Hospice Team for all the wonderful care and support.