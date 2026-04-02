Youth wrestlers bring home placewinning medals

Eight Grizzly wrestlers competed in the NYWA State Tournaments this past weekend in Rochester and three returned with top five finishes.

Second graders Ryatt Melchert, Rhett Melchert, and Maddox Knish each reached the podium in their respective weight classes.

Knish placed second in the 1st-2nd grade 61-pound weight class. Rhett Melchert placed fourth in the 1st-2nd grade 75-pound weight class. Ryatt Melchert placed fifth in the 1st-2nd grade 80-pound weight class.

Knish defeated Jace Hennek of Foley, 9-0 in his first match. In the quarterfinals he defeated Eli Hovden of Farmington, 3-0. In the semifinals he recorded a 17-0 technical fall over Dominick Johnson of Shakopee. In the championship, Lawson Maley of Northfield defeated Knish, 10-0.

Rhett Melchert was edged, 4-3, by Camden Rutt of Scott West in his opening match. He went on to win four straight to advance into the third place match. He defeated Nicholas Breckenridge of Glynden Felton, 7-4, Teigyn Gadaiz of Pierz, 17-0, and Sully Meyer of Stewartville, 8-6. In a rematch with Rutt, Melchert picked up a 6-3 win. In the third place match Brayden Baumann of Howard Lake-Waverly was a 3-0 winner.

Ryatt Melchert won three of his...

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