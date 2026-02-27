WEM students take part in Fine Arts Showcase

NRHEG Secondary hosted the 2026 Gopher Conference Fine Arts Showcase Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. A total of 71 band and 87 choir students from NRHEG, Blooming Prairie, JWP, Hayfield, Medford, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Randolph, Triton, USC and WEM participated in this extraordinary event.

Twenty-two WEM students participated. Playing instruments were Emma O'Brien-Flute, Grace Bartz-clarinet, Miley Anderson-clarinet, Addison Sims-alto sax, Peyton Peroutka-alto sax, Brendan Snesrud-tenor sax, Nick Allenpercussion, Leah Meschke-percussion.. Singing with the choir were Liza Baker, Ryley Henning, Ellie Schlie, Dawson Slechta, Jermiy Bohlman-Little, Abby Crosby, Kayla Bronk, Clare Landum, Grace Norton, Gavin Atherton, Cash Wenker, Gage Bliss, Marco Dorantes, and Miley Roemhildt.

The “festival” for the students began Friday at 9:30 a.m. as students from the 10 area schools arrived in New Richland. Rehearsals began at 10 a.m. and ran until lunch time. The afternoon began with “Sectionals” before more rehearsals toward the end of the school day.

On Saturday, students arrived by 8:30 a.m. Rehearsals and warm-ups occupied their time until early afternoon.

After a hearty lunch, those orchestrating the music were introduced: guest directors Erin Holmes and Melissa Williams and accompanist Mindy Sletten were introduced.

Guest director Holmes is in her 26th year as a music educator, recipient of the 2022 Schmitt Music Educator of the Year Award. She says she strives to live by the phrase “every day is a good day to get better.”

Guest director Williams, soprano, is a frequent...

