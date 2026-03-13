WEM art students have many pieces of work displayed

WEM art students have been sharing their talents with the community in displays in Waterville and Faribault and beyond over the course of the last few weeks.

The Graphic Design students created personalized logos for hats and shirts under the guidance of visiting artist and local business owner, Brady Fisher of Brady Gifts and Promotional. Featured WEM designers include: Cody (Otten) Doring, Gage Bliss, Jackson Dahl, Gage Hobmeier, Nevaeh Geyer, Alix Velzke and Cora Shaw.

In February, five WEM High School students had a piece of their art featured at the Gopher Conference Music and Art Festival. Featured artists included: Morgan Flohaug, Dominic Ungaro, Madi Meier, Sophia Harvey and Shelby Christianson.

Visit the Cleaver & Corn in Waterville to see the artwork of 26 students. The current collection will be on display until the end of April.

Featured artists include: McKenzie Klemenson, Gracyn Miller, Desiree Clarke, Lillyann Stoltz, Ariana Kinniry, Lucille Paquette, Raven Wright, Piper Elwood, Gracelyn Schwartz, Nora Potter, Kollyns Halverson, Evalyn Hackett, Levi Wesley, Eva Bliss, Alexa Ortiz, Miley Anderson, Simon Lohry, Brett Varacka, Gunner Still, Danielle Tolzmann, Grady Brown, Isaiah Wilber, ...

To see more on this story pick up the March 12, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.