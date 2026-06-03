Waterville Lions Club selected parade grand marshals

For decades, the Waterville Lions Club has been a huge sponsor and supporter of not only Bullhead Days but many clubs, organizations, and individuals through hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

In appreciation for their work and dedication to the community and to the annual yearly celebration, the Waterville Lions were bestowed the honor of 2026 Bullhead Days Grand Marshals.

The Waterville Bullhead Days Committee listed a number of reasons why the Lions Club were selected as grand marshals.

• Lions Club donates to the Friends of the Library. This pays for programming (children’s and adult’s) at the library. For instance this fall Allan Eskins will be speaking at the Waterville Library.

• For decades of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the Waterville community.

• In recognition of their countless volunteer hours supporting local events, families, youth programs, and community projects.

• For embodying the spirit of community, generosity, and service that Bullhead Days celebrates.

• Because their members consistently step up to make Waterville a stronger, more...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4,, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.