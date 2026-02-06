Waterville Chamber of Commerce holds January meeting

The January meeting of the Waterville Chamber of Commerce was held at Make It, Waterville, where owner Patty Salmon treated attendees to a live pottery demonstration.

Salmon demonstrated “wheel throwing,” the process of shaping a lump of clay on a spinning turntable into a finished piece. Using approximately a pound and a half of clay, she smoothly and efficiently formed a small bowl, showcasing her skill as an experienced potter. She books wheel throwing as a private party and hold public classes several times per year.

Make It, Waterville is a DIY art studio that offers hands-on creative experiences and also features a gift shop stocked with handmade products from local vendors.

Following the demonstration, the Chamber conducted its business meeting. Agenda items focused primarily on marketing efforts and future plans. Chamber members also discussed the...

To see more on this story pick up the February 5, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.