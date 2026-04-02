Waterville Chamber businesses celebrating February honoree

NexGen Home Services received Waterville Chamber’s “Good News Megaphone” in February. Not only is the Chamber celebrating their relocation to Waterville but also their industry state award.

Owners Craig Helgeson (President) and Ryan Knish (Plumbing/ HVAC Foreman) decided to purchase the former Waterville Police Station and moved NexGen from Lakeville to Waterville. Their team also includes Technician, Trevor Carroll, and Operations Manager, Sarah Jo Carroll. NexGen offers quality HVAC services at an affordable price. They specialize in prompt, personalized residential HVAC services to homes and cabins in a 10 county region.

Based on the outstanding growth of NexGen’s business from 2024 to 2025, they became the top Hitachi Mini Split installer for 2025 in the state of Minnesota! Over that year span, they experienced a 578% growth in sales!

Waterville is excited to have this award winning business here! Look for their NexGen vans and welcome them to our community. Follow them on Facebook at: NexGen Home Services.

“Businesses Celebrating Businesses” is a program for the...

To see more on this story pick up the April 2, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.