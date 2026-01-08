Vollbrecht recognized for lifesaving effort

Minnesota DNR recognizes nine conservation officers

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division recently recognized nine conservation officers for their lifesaving efforts in the past few months.

“When calls come in about people in perilous situations, conservation officers and their law enforcement partners don’t have time for elaborate planning – they have to trust their training, use the equipment that’s available, and put others’ need before their own,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “I’m proud to acknowledge the lifesaving efforts of these officers and highlight their commitment to protecting and serving the people of Minnesota.”

Danielle Reuss, Jamus Veit and Brice Vollbrecht

At 3:19 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2025, COs Brice Vollbrecht and Danielle Reuss responded to...

