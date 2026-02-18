Valentine’s boxes hold a rich history in American schools

As a child, you may have created your own special valentine box out of a shoe box and some construction paper. Did you know that the custom of crafting valentine boxed emerged way back in the mid 1800s and began in the United States?

In the 1840s, Esther A. Howland, innovator and entrepreneur, began selling ornate, lace trimmed valentines. Crafting boxes started around the same time that these commercial valentines were beginning to be produced, even though most children in those days still made their own cards from paper, lace, and ribbons. These decorated boxes, often refereed to as “mailboxes” were used to contain the cards that were handed out in the school classroom during their Valentine’s Day party.

During the 19th century, the boxes were quite simple and involved a shoebox covered with construction paper, ribbons, and hearts, but as the tradition grew, much more creative and sometimes competitive activity came about in the mid 20th century, often involving elaborate themed designs.

By the early 20th century, the Valentine’s Day boxes had become a...

To see more on this story pick up the February 19, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.