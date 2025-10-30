Therapy dog request approved by Waterville Council

Waterville Police Chief Bob Petrasak asked the Waterville City Council for approval to obtain and train a certified therapy dog during their Tuesday, October 7 regular meeting.

The dog would be used in police fire, CISM support group (Critical Incident, Stress, Management), North Memorial ambulance services, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District, and for the residents of Waterville.

Council member Tim Smith commended Petrasek on his request and was absolutely in favor of it.

“The dog will be utilized for more than just our department, it can be utilized around the area both the school and everything else. I'm absolutely in support of this,” Smith said.

The council unanimously approved the request and the therapy dog will become part of the Petrasek family within the month.

The breed of dog is an American Woodle; it is a hybrid breed, a cross between a Wheaten Terrier and a Poodle. They are known for being social, intelligent, and affectionate with a hypoallergenic, low-shedding coat that can be curly or wavy in a variety of colors.

The dog will create countless moments of comfort and connection to our community and surrounding communities, providing a gentle and loving presence that can alleviate stress and promote emotional wellbeing.

“The training and certification will be done by Soldiers’ 6, and I will be the handler, enforcing training and caring for the dog,” Petrasek said.

To see more on this story pick up the October 30, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.