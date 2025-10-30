St. Clair ends WEM volleyball season

St. Clair freshman Payton Blount blasted 20 kills in leading her St. Clair volleyball team to a seep of WEM in the Section 2AA Quarterfinal Thursday, Oct. 23 in Waterville.

The Cyclones defeated WEM 25-14, 27-25, and 25-18 to end the Buccaneers’ season with a 20-9 overall record.

Blount provided much of the offense for the fifth seeded Cyclones, who advance to play No. 1 seed Southwest Christian Tuesday, Oct. 28 at New Prague in the Section 2AA Semifinals.

WEM finished with 31 total kills but they also had 28 hitting errors in 147 total attacks.

Senior Addison Condon led the team with 12 kills while senior Liza Baker and seventh grader Greta Velzke each added eight kills.

In the opening set, the two teams were tied at 3-all before Blount rattled off nine straight service points, giving the Cyclones a 12-3 lead.

WEM pulled to within 13-7 on a G. Velzke kill, but St. Clair ended the first set by outscoring the Bucs 12-7 from that point.

St. Clair led the second set 23-20 before Alenka Jans picked up three straight service points to tie the set at 23-all. Baker had two kills and G. Velzke one.

Ashlyn DeMartini and G. Velzke traded kills, making the score 24-all.

Another DeMartini kill gave the Cyclones a 25-24 lead. A bad serve by Brooklin Hinze tied the score at 25-all.

A kill and a point block by Paige St. Peter ended the first set (27-25).

The third set opened with St. Clair building a 9-6 lead. Following a St. Clair error, Jans ripped off three straight service points, including two aces, to give the Bucs their first lead of the set, 10-9.

Unfortunately it would be their only lead of the final set. The two teams were tied at...

