Sakatah Cemetery veterans gravestones need upgrades

The Sakatah Cemetery Association is continuing to work on upgrading and improving veteran gravestones which have deteriorated over the years.

Many of these veterans no longer have family members who can attend to repairs of these stones. Stars have been purchased by the Cemetery Board to ensure that every veteran has one on his/ her grave year around and not just for Memorial Day weekend. The veterans’ service was year round, and the Board felt this honor should be maintained year round.

There are more than 270 veterans buried in the cemetery which houses over 2,700 burials. Of the 270 known veterans, the records show:

Civil War - 57, Spanish-American War - 2, World War I - 32, World War II - 94, Vietnam Conflict - 15, Not tied to a specific war - 58.

The oldest veteran served in the Mexican War.

The cemetery board wishes to thank the Elysian American Legion Post #311 for graciously putting out veterans flags for Memorial Day at our cemetery for many years.

If you know of a veteran at our cemetery who does not have a star, please contact one of our Board members so that a star may be placed by his/her gravestone.

The board is seeking your support in donating funds to...

To see more on this story pick up the June 25, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.