Morristown adopts budget with 6% levy increase

The City of Morristown passed its final budget for next year at its Dec. 1 regular meeting. The passage followed their Truth in Taxation hearing. The hearing was held at the top of the meeting, which, in total, lasted for more than two and a half hours.

The levy was passed at $717,574, a 6% increase over the current year’s levy of $676,957.

A few residents voiced concerns about the increase during the public hearing. Comments ranged from how the tax money was being spent to the difficulty of being able to sell a house with the tax rates too high.

Despite the increase, it was not as sharp as the 10% levy increase implemented for this year’s budget.

