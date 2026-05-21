Miss Morristown Pageant 2026 set for May 27

The 41st Annual Morristown Dam Days Celebration will begin with the coronation of Miss Morristown 2026 on Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m. in the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division Street South. Admission is two dollars and a Dam Days button. Dam Days buttons will be sold at the door.

Miss Morristown 2025, Addison Langer, will crown Miss Morristown 2026 and share her memories of the past year.

Candidates will be judged on poise, personality, appearance, educational accomplishments, activities, community involvement and talent.

The candidate who is crowned Miss Morristown will represent the community in the Dam Days Celebration Twilight Parade on Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. as well as other Dam Days events throughout the weekend. She will participate in area parades and celebrations, Morristown community events, and the St. Paul Winter Carnival during the next year.

Candidates for Miss Morristown 2026 are:

Kyeria Morris Parents: Nick and Kristalyn Morris, Sponsor: Morristown Fire Department

Ellie Schlie Parents: Jodi Schlie and Adam Schlie, Sponsor: Boese Farms

There will be a special guest appearances by...

To see more on this story pick up the May 21, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.