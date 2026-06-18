Masso sets state & regional lifting record

Eight-year-old Mariella Masso is already one of the top wrestlers in the nation.

Now she has become one of the top weight lifters after winning a number of titles last weekend in Chicago at the USA Power Lifting (USAPL) Nationals.

As a 6-year-old, Masso was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the girls 6U, 60 pound weight division by the World of Wrestling. She also was named to the 1st Team Girls World All Star Team.

Two years later the daughter of Mark and Shey Masso of Waterville is a record-setting lifter.

“She started weightlifting about a year ago with me and initially to help build more skills for wrestling,” Mark said about his daughter. “When I found out she could compete she loved the idea and the rest is history.”

At the National event, Masso competed in the Youth 1 30 kg class representing Waterville (8 and 9 year old females). She benched 30 kilograms which broke the State and Midwest Regional Record. She squatted 55 kilograms which also broke the...

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